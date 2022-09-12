askST: Why do cruises and airlines practise overbooking?

SINGAPORE - More than 100 passengers were unable to board a cruise ship at the Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Sept 4 due to overbooking of the cruise.

The ship, Genting Dream, can accommodate 3,352 passengers and a Resorts World Cruises spokesman said all affected guests will get a full refund and a complimentary cruise on Genting Dream for sailings before April 28, 2023, subject to cabin availability.

The Straits Times understands that overbooking, where more tickets are sold than seats available, is a common practice in the cruise and airline industries to account for passengers who do not show up.

Q: Why is overbooking practised?

A: In air travel, overbooking allows airlines to offer consumers cheaper fares and more choices, according to the International Air Transport Association's website.

It said that seats are a "time-sensitive and perishable product" as once a flight takes off, the seats on that flight are no longer available for sale.

Some passengers holding flexible tickets may not cancel their reservations when they are not able to travel, resulting in no-shows, it said. Other passengers may cancel their reservations too late for the airlines to resell the seats, it added.

The association said that by using revenue management systems, airlines can estimate the historical percentage of no-show passengers for any flight route.

"As a result, airlines can, with a degree of certainty, overbook a flight, considering the number of no-shows expected, thereby maximising the capacity," it said.

The Straits Times has reached out to cruise and airline operators to find out the extent or percentage of seats and cabins they allow to be overbooked.

Q: How does overbooking affect customers?

A: When airlines and cruises are overbooked, operators usually find out that the maximum capacity is exceeded only days or hours before boarding.

This means consumers know they have been bumped from their flights or cruises at only the last minute, often at check-in counters.

Malaysian Sophia Soo, 36, was one of those affected by the recent overbooking of Genting Dream. She was supposed to sail from Port Klang on Sept 5 with 48 other family members but received the cancellation only two days before departure.