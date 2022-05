SINGAPORE - Quick Response (QR) code menus, which were initially adopted to reduce the transmission of Covid-19 between staff and patrons in the food and beverage sector, are here to stay in the longer term.

By scanning a QR code, patrons are directed to a website where they can view the menu, order food and/or make payments. While it helps eateries in their business operations, it also raises questions about security when consumers scan such codes.