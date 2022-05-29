As the mercury soars, haircuts and air-con servicing are in hot demand

SINGAPORE - For barber Taufiq Yusof, the co-founder of Bodeiga Barbershop in Boat Quay, the recent spate of higher temperatures has meant more requests for shorter haircuts.

The heat has also been driving more people to public swimming pools and more regular servicing of their air-conditioning systems.

On April 1, it hit 36.8 deg C in Admiralty, just 0.2 deg C shy of the all-time high recorded in Tengah on April 17, 1983.

There was little respite in May, with the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore earlier predicting daily maximum temperatures of between 34 deg C and 35 deg C.

Due to high humidity and low wind speeds in urban Singapore, the hot weather is expected to last.

But that has been good news for some businesses.

Hair salons and barbershops said customers have been opting for shorter hair cuts.

Mr Taufiq, 29, said there was a 20 per cent increase in customers in April and May, compared with previous months.

He said: "Almost every conversation with clients would start off with the weather and half of them would say it feels cooler after getting their hair cut."

Be Salon director Sham Adam, 38, said 30 per cent of the hair salon's female customers in the past two months chose hairstyles like the short bob.

Ms Teh Sue-Fen, 42, went to Kimage's Tampines branch to have her hair cut from mid-back length to shoulder length.

The housewife said: "Long hair is very uncomfortable in the heat, especially when I sweat and my hair gets damp."