As S'pore sizzles, more flock to pools, get haircuts, service air-cons

For barber Taufiq Yusof, the co-founder of Bodeiga Barbershop in Boat Quay, the recent heat has meant more requests for shorter hairstyles.

The heat has also been driving more people to take a dip in swimming pools and to service their air-conditioning systems.

On April 1, the mercury hit 36.8 deg C in Admiralty, just 0.2 deg C shy of the all-time high recorded in Tengah on April 17, 1983.

There has been little respite this month, with the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore earlier predicting daily maximum temperatures of between 34 deg C and 35 deg C.

Due to high humidity and low wind speeds in urban Singapore, the hot weather is expected to last.

But that has been good news for some businesses.

Hair salons and barbershops said customers have been opting for shorter hairstyles.

Mr Taufiq, 29, said there was a 20 per cent increase in customers last month and this month, compared with previous months.

He said: "Almost every conversation with clients would start off with the weather and half of them would say it felt cooler after getting their hair cut."

Be Salon director Sham Adam, 38, said 30 per cent of the hair salon's female customers in the past two months chose hairstyles like the short bob.

Ms Teh Sue-Fen, 42, went to Kimage hair salon's Tampines branch to have her hair cut from mid-back length to shoulder length.

The housewife said: "Long hair is very uncomfortable in the heat, especially when I sweat and my hair gets damp."

Public swimming pools are also getting more crowded.

ActiveSG said there was a 26 per cent increase in traffic at swimming pools between May 1 and May 23, compared with the same period in 2019.

It added that the high temperatures and easing of Covid-19 measures brought in the crowds recently.

There was a daily average of 23,000 people at public pools on the first three weekends this month.

The highest daily recorded number to date was 32,000 on May 22, a Sport Singapore spokesman said.

Air-con retailers and service providers have received more inquiries.

Home appliance brand EuropAce's product marketing manager Benson To said demand for most cooling products such as air-cons and fans increased by around 50 per cent last month.

Air-con servicing companies - such as Wira Aircon Services, iAircon Singapore and Mr Cool Aircon Services - are enjoying booming business.

Mr Rafiuddin Ismail, 38, managing director of Wira Aircon Services, said: "In the past three weeks, urgent requests for servicing within a day have increased by 40 per cent, with most requiring an overhaul of the air-conditioning system."

Requests for air-con repair and installation services have risen as well. The company also has to undertake more extensive work such as changing the air-con pipes and condensers almost daily.

Food and beverage outlets have been busier too, due to the hot weather.

Creatr., a cafe in Stirling Road that specialises in locally inspired dishes, has seen a 20 per cent increase in ice cream being sold, said owner Leon Lim, 33.

Aircraft technician Nor Zaihan, 45, was at Three's A Crowd cafe in Tampines, which serves ice cream and waffles.

He consumes cold drinks or ice cream at least once a day.

He added: "Nothing beats cold desserts in this sweltering heat."