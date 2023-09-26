Home-grown hospitality group Tipsy Collective looks to grow business following co-founder’s death

SINGAPORE - A month after its co-founder died, home-grown hospitality group Tipsy Collective has said they are accelerating plans to expand the business.

Mr Derek Ong, who co-founded the group with close friend David Gan in 2018, died suddenly on Aug 26 at the age of 35. It was about a week before the duo were to launch their most ambitious venture yet – a Sentosa beach club.

Mr Gan, Tipsy Collective’s executive chairman, said Mr Ong’s death was a setback, but it has renewed the group’s drive to grow the business to “carry on Mr Ong’s memory”.

“We are a man short, a co-founder short...but things haven’t changed, though the circumstances have,” said Mr Gan, 31, who was speaking to The Straits Times in an exclusive interview on Sept 22.

Tipsy Collective runs 12 restaurants and bars here, and is known for its heartland gastropubs that have live music.

The collective’s islandwide menagerie of creature-themed outlets includes Tipsy Bird in Paya Lebar; Tipsy Bunny in Jurong; Tipsy Panda in Woodlands and Tipsy Flamingo at Raffles City.

Mr Ong’s death led the group to push back the official opening of its mega 24,000 sq ft Tipsy Unicorn beach club on Sentosa’s Siloso beach from Sept 1 to Oct 11. The club, which opened to the public in September, is currently in a soft-launch phase.

Speaking to ST on Friday at the beach club, Mr Gan said plans to expand in the region remain on course.

The group plans to open their first outlet outside Singapore in Kuala Lumpur in the first quarter of 2024, and is also looking at expanding to Indonesia and Vietnam in the future, he said.

“Of course, we’ve had to regroup on some things since (Ong’s) passing... but our vision of continuing to be the leading, home-grown lifestyle hospitality operator remains the same,” he said.

Tipsy Collective opened its first gastropub Tipsy Penguin at NTUC Income@Tampines Junction in 2018, and has since grown to a well-known F&B brand, employing over 250 staff.

On the local front, Mr Gan said the group will focus on getting its two most recent openings on their feet – Tipsy Unicorn and cocktail lounge Wallich Manor at Sofitel Singapore City Centre.