Free digital skills webinars draw 11,000 people in two weeks

SINGAPORE- In just two weeks, about 11,000 people have signed up for the free webinars offered under the Smart Nation and U event, a clear sign of the interest that Singaporeans have in learning technology-related skills, Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Janil Puthucheary said.

Speaking at a Let's Go jobs and skills fair on Saturday (March 13) at Downtown East, Dr Janil said: "I think Singaporeans are demonstrating that they are very much interested in learning about these technology skills, and then take on jobs that use these skills... Technology skills are a useful skillset."

He added that a common misunderstanding that people have is that the push for technology is to replace jobs.

"Actually, if you've been seeing what we're doing with Smart Nation, it's the complete opposite. It's to give people the skills so that they are empowered, but they are very much part of the tech growth space. The reality is we will use technology as a multiplier of human effort. That's key because in order for us to grow opportunities, we can't be limited by the amount of manpower that we have," he added.

Registration for the Let's Learn webinars started in late February. They will be held from March 15 to March 26.

The23 webinars, which cover topics such as artificial intelligence and e-commerce, are part of the two-week Smart Nation and U event organised by the Smart Nation and Digital Government Office (SNDGO) and National Trades Union Congress (NTUC).

Aimed at helping individuals and businesses ride the digital wave, the event was launched on Thursday by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat,

Besides the free webinars, the event also features Let's Go fairs on technology-focused jobs and skills.

The fairs, which started on Thursday, are taking place at Downtown East, Jurong Point, NEX, Suntec City and Toa Payoh HDB Hub till this Sunday.

The fairs feature booths by various partners, such as SkillsFuture Singapore, which offer career and skills advice, as well as technology showcases for the public to learn about the latest innovations.

The fairs are held in conjunction with a virtual career fair, which offers more than 1,500 technology-related jobs across various sectors.

Administrative executive Victoria Kee, 42, who visited the fair in Downtown East on Saturday afternoon, said she wanted to look for jobs where she could put her skills to good use.

Ms Kee, who graduated with a diploma in computer science 20 years ago, said: "Before this, there wasn't any opportunity to go into the technology sector. I was very green and I didn't know of any job fairs. Now, technology is very popular and the Government is pushing for it, so I think it is good chance for me to build up my skills and go back to what I've learnt."