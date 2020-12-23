A great way to have a vacation at home

Craving for a decadent slice of the Parisienne epicurean experience filled with luscious pastries and canapes paired with glasses of bubbly or missing that sun-kissed Balinese vacation by the pool nestled in verdant greenery? Although travelling overseas is not possible currently, those who want to satiate their wanderlust can stand a chance to do so with the staycation prizes^ of American Express and Singapore Airlines’ The Perfect Vacation at Home Draw.

The draw is held in conjunction with the landmark 20th anniversary of the Card partnership between the leading credit card company and national carrier.



American Express and Singapore Airlines started their partnership in the 1980s. PHOTO: ST FILE



For two decades, travelling around the globe on Singapore Airlines has been made more enticing through an enduring alliance with leading credit card company American Express.

Associated with KrisFlyer, Singapore Airlines’ frequent flyer programme, the series of co-brand credit cards include the American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Credit Card, American Express Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer Ascend Credit Card (‘Ascend’), American Express Singapore Airlines PPS Club Credit Card and American Express Singapore Airlines Solitaire PPS Credit Card, while the American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card is associated with HighFlyer, Singapore Airlines’ business rewards programme for small and medium-sized businesses.

Forging a robust partnership

While the co-brand card partnership started in 2000, American Express’ illustrious relationship with Singapore Airlines dates back to the 1980s. In 1983, it tied up with the airline on an Easy World Fare promotion that offered discounted fares to Card Members.



A 1983 advertisement in The Business Times marking the launch of the Easy World Fare promotion. PHOTO: ST FILE



In 1986, Amex partnered with Singapore Airlines and the Singapore Tourist Promotional Board (now Singapore Tourism Board) to promote Singapore as a tourist destination to travellers from the United States.



The above advertisement was one of the five insertions that was featured in The New Yorker Magazine. PHOTO: ST FILE



In 2000, Amex partnered Singapore Airlines to launch the airline’s first co-brand credit card. Travellers could tap on their everyday purchasing power to earn KrisFlyer miles and become eligible for travel-related benefits.

To cater to a growing pool of discerning customers, the American Express Singapore Airlines PPS Club Platinum Credit Card was launched in 2005. The card is tailor made for the airline’s Priority Passenger Service (PPS) Club passengers, who fly Suites, First and Business classes frequently. This was followed by the launch of the American Express Singapore Airlines Solitaire PPS Credit Card four years later. The Card, which is reserved for the highest tier of PPS passengers, offers more exclusive privileges and personalised services.

Soaring to new heights in its partnership, American Express and Singapore Airlines welcomed its fourth co-brand card – Ascend in 2013. The Card has more privileges targeted to savvy travellers who want unforgettable travel experiences. Privileges include hotel stays and lounge access benefits.

To mark its 16th year of partnership in 2016, a revamp of benefits was rolled out to all four of co-brand credit cards to expand its benefits and improve mileage earn rates. This empowers Card Members with new and faster ways of earning up to 2.4 KrisFlyer miles per dollar spent. Additional benefits include complimentary upgrades from Business Class to Singapore Airlines Suites or First Class and accelerated tier upgrade to KrisFlyer Elite Gold membership.

Meeting the evolving needs of business travellers, the American Express Singapore Airlines Business Credit Card was introduced last year. It helps business travellers from small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) better manage cash flow and turn business expenses into premium travel benefits.

Home for the holidays

Although overseas travel has been temporarily halted, card members can still accumulate KrisFlyer miles when they make purchases using these cards. Those who want to redeem their KrisFlyer miles can spend it on KrisShop.com or SIA@Home packages, the home delivery service of the airline’s in-flight meals.

American Express and Singapore Airlines have teamed up for The Perfect Vacation at Home Draw. The Lucky Draw prizes^ features 2D1N staycations themed after two popular holiday destinations - Bali and Paris.

Get transported to Bali with the Premier room at The Barracks Hotel in Sentosa, which has direct pool access and a private patio. Feast on all-day refreshments and evening cocktails, and enjoy breakfast during the stay too. For the other staycation prize at Shangri-La Hotel Singapore, get transported to Paris through the hotel’s Valley Wing Deluxe room with afternoon tea, champagne, evening canapés and breakfast awaiting.



American Express Singapore Airlines Card Members will stand a chance to win a staycation at The Barracks Hotel or Shangri-La Hotel Singapore and 20,000 KrisFlyer miles at The Perfect Vacation at Home Draw. PHOTO: American Express



The hotel rooms will be exclusively styled and decorated for the occasion, alongside iconic elements from Singapore Airlines. The 20 lucky winners will also receive 20,000 KrisFlyer miles that can be redeemed on their next trip or on KrisShop.com, and welcome bags filled with special American Express and Singapore Airlines merchandise.

To enter the Draw^, participants can apply for the personal American Express Singapore Airlines Credit Cards and earn up to 20 chances to win. Simply charge your everyday transactions to these cards till 31 January 2021, and for every S$50 spent, one lucky draw chance will be awarded. Double your chances of winning when you spend on Singapore Airlines and KrisShop. You can also refer a friend to sign up for an American Express Singapore Airlines Credit Card and earn 10 chances with each successful referral.

Visit amex.co/straitstimes for more information on The Perfect Vacation at Home Draw.

^Restrictions, Terms and Conditions apply.