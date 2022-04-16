60% of Singapore's heartland merchants have gone online since digitalisation push in 2020

SINGAPORE - As at March, 60 per cent of heartland merchants have listed their items on e-commerce platforms and used online marketing tools.

This is in part thanks to the Heartlands Go Digital programme launched by Enterprise Singapore (ESG) in October 2020. At that point, just 6 per cent of heartland merchants were online.

The programme aims to support about 20,000 retailers and food and beverage enterprises in the heartland in their digital adoption, storefront enhancement, and development of marketing skills.

While its launch was timely as businesses were driven online during the Covid-19 pandemic, the digital commerce programme stemmed from the Government's broader revitalisation efforts in the heartland.

For instance, businesses can tap advertising and promotion tools on Carousell, Fave, Vaniday, Shopback and Foodpanda Shop at a discount for their marketing activities and to create online business profiles.

Merchants are also trained to use e-payment solutions, and to leverage social media to promote their products and engage customers.

Some merchants like Ms Christina Ang, 70, faced a steep learning curve when she started selling on Shopee and Facebook.

"I had zero digital knowledge so I had to learn everything from scratch, from posting products, taking product images and writing product descriptions," said the owner of lingerie store Blissful Connections at Block 32 New Market Road in Chinatown.

"It was difficult to familiarise myself with and manage all the different accounts. I also had to make it a habit to remember to check all the different platforms."

Over at Toa Payoh Central, Mr Tony Yau, 68, said his biscuit shop, The Biscuit House, has adopted PayNow. He added that a small shop like his does not have the resources such as staff to handle e-commerce fulfilment.

Merchants The Straits Times spoke to said the benefits of adopting e-commerce outweighed the challenges.

They cited advantages such as increased sales, and greater convenience for themselves as well as consumers.

With time and practice, merchants also gradually became accustomed to using the platforms. Ms Ang, for one, said using e-payment services such as PayNow are now "not an issue".

The transition process was also made smooth for some merchants, thanks to help they received from Heartland Enterprise Centre Singapore (HECS), which is under the Federation of Merchants' Association Singapore.