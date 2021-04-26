4 fires at Hougang condo linked to Electrolux refrigerator model: ESG

Four separate fires in March and April at a condominium in Hougang have been linked to the built-in Electrolux refrigerators in the homes of residents.

There were 1,377 units of the affected fridge model installed in the apartments at Riversails Condominium, where the fires occurred.

The fridges will be removed from the apartments of other residents as a precautionary measure, said Enterprise Singapore (ESG), which oversees the safety of household products.

As of last Tuesday, close to 80 per cent of the condominium's residents have contacted Electrolux and the majority have had their refrigerators removed, ESG said in a statement on Friday.

Based on preliminary investigations, the fires were caused by the failure of the refrigerator's motor capacitor, which is a device that holds charges of electricity in refrigerators.

The fires took place on March 7, 14 and 26, as well as on April 13.

While Electrolux acknowledged that the fires are "associated" with its fridges, it said in a separate statement that investigations were ongoing to establish the root cause of the blazes.

"We continue to advise and request that investigations of external factors take place at Riversails, including stability of power supply and electrical infrastructure of the affected buildings and sites," the company said.

The manufacturer will also be removing 398 units of the affected fridge model installed at four other developments - Katong Regency, Skygreen, Winsland Serviced Suites by Lanson Place, and Wisteria.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, Electrolux said that it is offering a goodwill payment to residents of Riversails Condominium as well as the four other condominiums who are using this fridge model so that they can buy another of their choice.

ESG added that Electrolux will contact the owners of 32 fridges supplied to other property developers and businesses, including Pan Pacific Serviced Apartments and DBS Trustee.

The affected fridge model is ENN2754AOW, with serial numbers starting with 512 and below.

From 2013 to 2018, 1,807 units of this fridge were supplied to condominium developers, ESG said. This was after they had been tested and certified to prevailing international standards and registered with ESG.

The refrigerators were not sold in retail stores in Singapore and were also no longer supplied to developers after 2018.

ESG has advised consumers to stop using these refrigerators.

Owners may call the Electrolux hotline on 6727-3699 or e-mail the company at customer-care.sin@electrolux.com for assistance.

"For compensation and redress issues, owners could seek their own independent legal advice or consider mediation through the Singapore Mediation Centre," said ESG.

An Electrolux spokesman told ST: "If home owners accept our goodwill offer, then they voluntarily release Electrolux from any claims. The goodwill payment offered by Electrolux is not a compensation as investigations are still ongoing and the root cause behind the incidents is not yet ascertained."