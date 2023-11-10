$1,300 for a party: Meet the ‘pawrents’ who spare no expense on dog birthdays

SINGAPORE - Siblings Mantou, Cookie and Peanut celebrated their birthday on Saturday afternoon chasing each other around an indoor playground in the i12 Katong mall.

Mantou pranced around with a diaper on. Her brothers Cookie and Peanut when not running about, were relieving themselves at corners of the playground. It was chaos.

The three maltipoos (a maltese-poodle cross) celebrated their birthday at Mr Woofles, doggy daycare with a playground for pooches. Their owners, or “pawrents”, had rented the premises for $290 for two hours.

The pups had a two-tiered cake made of watermelon and topped with blueberries. They needed help blowing out the candles, but had no trouble scarfing the cake down.

Dog birthday parties - or barkday parties - are becoming increasingly elaborate affairs in Singapore, with pet owners forking out more than a thousand dollars in some cases to lavish love on their “furkids”.

For the maltipoos, the party came a week before their actual birthday (they turn one on Nov 14), but they did not seem to mind.

Peanut, usually quiet at home, was uncharacteristically boisterous, said his owner insurance manager Yang Cailing.

“I think he knows that it is his birthday, and I think he recognises his brother and sister,” said Ms Yang, 41.

In all, six dogs - including two poodles and a bichon frise - and about 20 people were at the barkday celebration.

The party was also the first time Mantou’s “pawrent”, Mr Ong Yao Min, met Ms Yang and Ms Charmaine Poh, Cookie’s owner. The trio had earlier discovered that their pups were littermates via a Facebook group for maltipoo owners.

The two women met earlier this year at a pet shop when they were buying their puppies.

Said Mr Ong, a civil servant: “We have been corresponding online, sending each other pictures of our dogs, and I thought their birthday would be the best time to meet up.”

Mantou is his first dog, and he wanted to do “something special and different” on her birthday, said the 36-year-old.

“The memories made are priceless. The party is a way for family and friends to come together, I see Mantou as an extension of the family,” he added.