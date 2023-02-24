12,500 free Cathay Pacific tickets to Hong Kong for Singapore residents up for grabs from March 2 to 8

SINGAPORE - Airline Cathay Pacific is giving away 12,500 round-trip tickets for tourists from Singapore from March 2 to 8, as part of Hong Kong’s efforts to save its embattled tourism industry.

The giveaway is part of a promotion campaign by Hong Kong that will include 500,000 free flights to woo back visitors, businesses and investors to the Chinese special administrative region after more than three years of tough Covid-19 curbs.

The Hello, Hong Kong campaign was first announced by the city’s Chief Executive John Lee in early February.

The Hong Kong Tourism Board on Friday said at least one million Hong Kong Goodies consumption vouchers will be given out to visitors for use at over 16,000 outlets across the city.

This includes getting a complimentary welcome drink at participating bars, restaurants and hotels; or a cash voucher that can be redeemed for transportation, culinary and retail experiences, as well as attractions.

The campaign runs from 12pm on March 2, to 11.59pm on March 8.

Those who wish to participate in the giveaway must be a Cathay Pacific member. Three questions must be answered correctly at the campaign website.

Only one entry can be submitted, and the prize will be awarded to the first 12,500 entrants with correct answers.

The winners will then be announced on the campaign website on March 20, following which they will receive an e-mail with details on how to redeem their prize, which does not include relevant airport taxes and surcharges.

Despite rolling out campaigns to show visitors and residents that Hong Kong has emerged from the shadow of Covid-19, it recently announced on Wednesday it was extending mandatory mask wearing in public places to March 8.

Hong Kong has dropped most of its other curbs already, such as limits on public gatherings and no longer requiring proof of vaccination for entry to some venues.