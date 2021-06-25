117 people fined for breaching Covid-19 curbs since start of phase 3; Orchard Hotel ordered to suspend bookings

SINGAPORE - More than 100 people have been issued fines for breaching safe management measures in parks and beaches since the start of phase three (heightened alert), which kicked off on June 14.

The Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment in a press release on Friday (June 25) said 117 people have been given fines for breaches such as not wearing masks when not doing strenuous exercises, and gathering in groups larger than the permitted size.

In one incident, a group of 17 people were caught gathering at Changi Beach Park, and another group of 13 people were caught gathering in East Coast Park.

MSE also said about 1,800 advisories had been issued for breaches.

Meanwhile, Orchard Hotel Singapore has also been issued a fine after Singapore Tourism Board enforcement officers found 11 people gathered in a hotel room for a birthday celebration on Feb 6.

The hotel was given a composition fine of $1,000, and ordered to suspend room bookings for 30 days from Friday until July 24.