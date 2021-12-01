102 hawker centres now open to groups of five diners

Dining options have expanded, with 102 hawker centres allowing fully vaccinated people to dine in groups of up to five from yesterday, an increase from Monday's 32 centres.

The move comes amid greater vaccination-differentiated measures that require hawker centres to implement inoculation checks at access points.

Eight more hawker centres undergoing repairs and redecoration or spring cleaning will join the list when they reopen, said the National Environment Agency (NEA) on its website.

This will bring the total to 110, which The Straits Times understands accounts for all the hawker centres managed by the NEA or NEA-appointed operators, except for Jurong West Hawker Centre, which is not in operation until further notice. Its operator did not renew its contract in August last year.

Yesterday's announcement marks the largest step in the progressive relaxation of curbs at hawker centres since Nov 23, when an initial 11 hawker centres and seven coffee shops started to allow dining in for groups of up to five people from different households.

Those who are unvaccinated or partially vaccinated can only buy food for takeaway.

Four of the hawker centres undergoing repairs and redecoration are Amoy Street Food Centre, Dunman Food Centre, the food centre at Block 159 Mei Chin Road, and Kallang Estate Market. Their reopening dates range from Dec 9 to Feb 28 next year. The four undergoing spring cleaning are Boon Lay Place Market and Food Village, Block 4A Jalan Batu Hawker Centre and Market, Empress Road Market and Food Centre, and the market and food centre at Block 216 Bedok North Street 1.

Elsewhere, 71 coffee shops and canteens may allow groups of up to five vaccinated diners, according to the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a list updated as at Monday - up from the 17 mentioned by Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor on Facebook last Thursday.

The full list is on the SFA website, which says coffee shop and canteen operators looking to join the list must register their intent to implement the required measures and submit photos of the measures in place. These include controlling access to the premises by cordoning off areas and having dedicated entry points.