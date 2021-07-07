10 massage outlets and their customers fined for flouting Covid-19 mask rules

SINGAPORE - Ten massage establishments were fined and ordered to close for 10 days after breaching Covid-19 safe management measures on mask-wearing.

They were caught during islandwide enforcement checks on more than 300 establishments, the police said on Wednesday (July 7).

Officers found that masseuses and customers at the establishment's premises were not wearing masks during massage services.

In cases where the customer was the one not wearing a mask, the masseuse had failed to ensure that they did before providing the massage.

The establishments were fined $1,000, while customers were fined $300.

Massage establishments are to ensure all staff and customers are masked at all times, even during massages.

"Only customers who are using saunas, onsens or having their facials done may be exempted from mask-wearing," the police said in a statement.

Massage establishment operators that breach Covid-19 regulations can be fined up to $10,000 and/or jailed up to six months for the first offence. Subsequent offences may incur a fine of up to $20,000, imprisonment of up to 12 months, or both.

Individuals who do not comply with safe distancing measures may also be jailed up to six months, fined up to $10,000, or both.

Separately, operators of three massage establishments are also under investigation for providing massage services without a valid licence.

First-time offenders can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to two years, or both. Repeat offences may incur higher penalties of a fine of up to $20,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.