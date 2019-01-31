Consumer watchdog issues alert against The Aisle Bridal over sudden closure

SINGAPORE - Singapore's consumer watchdog has issued an alert against The Aisle Bridal after receiving 26 complaints since November last year over its sudden closure.

Brides- and grooms-to-be have lost at least $56,770 from prepayments to The Aisle Bridal Boutique and The Aisle Bridal Studio, the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) said in a statement on Thursday (Jan 31).

The 26 complaints were made between Nov 7 last year and Thursday.

Consumers claimed that the bridal boutique's previous owners and representatives had become uncontactable all of a sudden.

Then, they were told that a new company had taken over the premises of The Aisle Bridal, and they would have to pay an additional amount of between $900 and $2,250 to proceed with the original wedding packages they had signed up for.

The registered office address of The Aisle Bridal is at Townerville at 59 McNair Road.

A check of what appears to be its official Facebook page showed that the company was started in 2005. The last post was made on Sept 25 last year.

Its services include wedding packages, gown rental, pre-wedding photography and videography, and "Korean concept" photoshoots.

Case said in its statement that affected consumers may file a claim at the Small Claims Tribunals while the business is still live on the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority's register.

Case also encouraged consumers to consider buying insurance that covers business insolvency when they take up bridal packages.

This will ensure that their prepayments are protected if the bridal agency closes down abruptly, it added.

In addition, consumers should also do their own research on whether the bridal agency has a good track record of delivering its services promptly and effectively.

The public can visit the Case website for more tips on what to look out for when engaging a bridal agency.

Those who require further assistance may approach Case at its hotline on 6100-0315 or at www.case.org.sg

The Straits Times' attempts to contact The Aisle Bridal have been unsuccessful so far.