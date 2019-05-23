Consumer Electronic Exhibition kicks off at Suntec Convention Centre

SINGAPORE - Visitors at the the Consumer Electronics Exhibition (CEE) can trade in old gadgets such as laptops in exchange for cash vouchers that can be used anytime during the four-day exhibition that started on Thursday (May 23).

The gadget trade-in initiative has been a regular feature for visitors but it is now open to corporate customers as well.

"We know that consumers are increasing conscious about sustainability and this is a good way for us to help them manage their old gadgets," said Mr Eric Ng, business director of tech shows at Exhibits Inc, the firm that has organised the exhibition.

"This year we are extending it to corporate customers, especially for the SMEs, so that they can enjoy the cost savings by trading in their old gadgets at our show."

The event also unveiled what retailer Courts describes as Singapore's first air-conditioning subscription service.

Subscribers will pay a monthly fee of $29 to $99 per month with a minimum period for six years. Price is dependent on the number of units installed.

The subscription includes regular maintenance and cleanings, unlimited service calls for any issue and complimentary replacement if the air-con unit breaks down completely.

There is plenty more on show at the event, which is now in its fourth year and being held at the Suntec Convention Centre.

There are deals galore among the 200 or so booths that have been set up, with offers from TV monitors to mobile phone plans. Participating brands include Aftershock, Creative and Philips.

Gaming competitions will be held over the weekend, including Singapore Robo Fight 2019, where competitors use smartphones to navigate miniature battle bots through obstacles and destroy opponents.

Besides cash prizes, the top two competitors will represent Singapore at the Cyber Games in Xi'an, China, later this year.

There were already plenty of visitors once the doors opened on Thursday morning, with crowds of people checking out various booths and clutching brochures.

Mr Khairin Amirullah, 21, was one of them: "I came to CEE in hopes of finding a suitable laptop that I will be able to use throughout my time in university. I found an Asus laptop with a relatively good deal and may purchase it."