Consulate-general in Shanghai providing assistance to Singaporeans facing lockdown difficulties

SINGAPORE - The Singapore consulate-general in Shanghai is providing assistance to Singaporeans who are experiencing difficulty on account of the prolonged Covid-19 lockdown in the Chinese city, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) press statement issued on Wednesday evening (April 13).

According to an MFA spokesman, the consulate-general is helping those in need to source essential supplies or replenish medication, sending food packs to those who are unable to obtain food on their own, and facilitating exit permits for Singaporeans to return to Singapore for urgent reasons.

According to the spokesman, the consulate-general is closely monitoring the situation and in touch with the local authorities. It has also been contacting Singaporeans and addressing their queries and concerns, the spokesman said.

“The consulate-general has been updating Singaporeans regularly on the evolving Covid-19 situation in Shanghai,” the MFA said, adding that this included convening a virtual town hall meeting on April 12.

A list of frequently asked questions has been compiled to address the most frequent queries from Singaporeans in Shanghai.

The MFA said that Singaporeans can seek assistance through their neighbourhood residence committees.

Singaporeans can also refer to the relevant Shanghai authority’s official WeChat account for information on available vendors for supplies.

“Singaporeans who can still access delivery services may try purchasing essential supplies through online applications and participating in group buys within their residential compounds,” the MFA added.

However, those who were unable to obtain essential supplies despite these efforts can contact the consulate-general for assistance, it said.

Noting that the current Covid-19 situation in Shanghai is rapidly evolving and that the consulate-general remains under lockdown, the MFA said that Singaporeans in Shanghai who require consular assistance may reach the consulate-general via the emergency hotline +86 138 0194 9439 or e-mail address singcg_sha@mfa.sg

Singaporeans can also approach the 24-hour MFA duty office on +65 379 8800/8855.

“We urge all Singaporeans who are currently in Shanghai to e-register with MFA at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/ if they have not already done so,” the MFA said.