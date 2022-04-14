Consulate-General assisting Singaporeans who need help in Shanghai

The Singapore Consulate-General in Shanghai is providing assistance to Singaporeans who are experiencing difficulty on account of the prolonged Covid-19 lockdown in the Chinese city, according to a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) media statement issued yesterday evening.

An MFA spokesman said the Consulate-General is helping those in need by helping them to source essential supplies or replenish medication, sending food packs to those who are unable to obtain food on their own, and facilitating exit permits for Singaporeans to return to Singapore for urgent reasons.

According to the spokesman, the Consulate-General is monitoring the situation closely and is in touch with the local authorities. It has also been reaching out to Singaporeans and addressing their queries and concerns, the spokesman added.

"The Consulate-General has been updating Singaporeans regularly on the evolving Covid-19 situation in Shanghai," MFA said, adding that this included convening a virtual town hall meeting on Tuesday.

A list of frequently asked questions has been compiled to address queries from Singaporeans in Shanghai.

The ministry said that Singa-poreans could seek assistance through their neighbourhood residence committees.

Singaporeans could also refer to the relevant Shanghai autho-rity's official WeChat account for information on available vendors for supplies.

"Singaporeans who can still access delivery services may try purchasing essential supplies through online applications and participating in group buys within their residential compounds," MFA added.

However, those who are unable to obtain essential supplies despite these efforts can contact the Consulate-General for assistance, it said.

Noting that the Consulate-General remains under lockdown, the ministry said that Singaporeans in Shanghai who require consular assistance may contact the Consulate-General or the 24-hour MFA duty office.

It also urged all Singaporeans to e-register with MFA.