Construction worker on cable-pulling works dies after accident in Pasir Ris

SINGAPORE - A construction worker who was performing cable-pulling works in Pasir Ris died on Sunday after he was hit by a steel bar at the work site. The accident happened at about 2.15pm in Pasir Ris Industrial Drive 1, when a steel stand that was supporting a cable drum gave way, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said in response to queries.

A cable drum is a round, cylindrical object used to carry wound-up wires and cables.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the accident at about 2.30pm.

The worker, a 34-year-old man from India, was taken to Changi General Hospital, where he died from his injuries. He was employed by Alliance E&C.

Hong Hock Global is the occupier of the work site. The construction and roadworks company has been ordered to stop all cable-laying works there.

“As a general safety measure, the cable drum and its supporting structure must be stable and secured during cabling works,” MOM said, adding that it is investigating the fatal accident.

There have been at least 19 work-related deaths in Singapore so far in 2023. In comparison, there were a total of 30 workplace fatalities in the whole of 2020, 37 in 2021 and 46 in 2022.

Last week, labour MP Melvin Yong raised the alarm in Parliament about a rise in the number of workplace deaths here, following the lifting of a heightened safety period that was imposed from September 2022 to May 2023 to curb a spate of fatal accidents. During this period, firms had to carry out a thorough review of their safety procedures and were subject to additional safety obligations and increased penalties.

While some of these measures, like the enhanced penalties, were retained by MOM after the heightened safety period was lifted, Mr Yong called for heavier fines to be imposed on errant companies and tighter enforcement on unsafe work practices.

In response, Senior Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad said the maximum fine for breaches of certain workplace safety and health laws that could result in death or serious injury will be increased from $20,000 to $50,000 to further improve deterrence.

MOM is also reviewing its framework to close a loophole under which errant companies or company directors absolve their workplace safety and health responsibilities by setting up a new entity to circumvent penalties.