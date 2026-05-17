Construction worker dies after being struck by concrete slab in Turf Club Road

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The police said they were alerted to a work-related incident at about 1.40pm that day at 250A Turf Club Road.

SINGAPORE – A worker died at a construction site in Bukit Timah on May 14 after he was hit by a concrete slab.

The incident happened at around 1.30pm at 250A Turf Club Road, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on May 17 in response to queries.

A 23-year-old man was found motionless, said the police, and paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force pronounced him dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigations have ruled out foul play, added the police.

It is believed that construction work on the Cross Island MRT line is under way at the site.

An MOM spokesperson said that the victim was a banksman – someone who guides the movement of large vehicles or heavy machinery – employed by Koh Kock Leong Construction.

During hacking works, he was struck by a temporary concrete section.

“As a general safety measure, the hacking and removal of any temporary concrete section must be conducted in a controlled manner and exclusion zones must be strictly enforced,” said MOM.

It added that while banksmen safeguard others by monitoring hazards and controlling access, they must also ensure that they do not position themselves within potential danger zones.

The police and MOM are investigating the incident.

The occupier of the site, STECS-Obayashi CR203 Joint Venture, has been told to stop all excavation work there, said MOM.

The Straits Times has contacted the Land Transport Authority for more information.