Construction work suspended at Chong Pang City after metal bar falls through HDB block roof

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SLA said the metal bar fell during dismantling works at an upper floor of the nine-storey Chong Pang City development on May 2.

SINGAPORE - Construction work has been suspended at the site of the Chong Pang City integrated development after a metal bar from the worksite fell through the roof of a nearby HDB block.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on May 3 that the metal bar fell during dismantling works at an upper floor of the nine-storey development on May 2.

The bar fell onto a nearby four-storey-high Housing Board block, Block 103 Yishun Ring Road, and damaged part of the roof along the common corridor, it said.

No one was injured and there was no damage to the interior of the HDB flats. The authority added that rectification works will be carried out as soon as possible.

SLA said a professional engineer has assessed the damage and confirmed that the overall roof structure is intact and safe.

Residents can continue to access the common area and corridor, except for the affected area, which has been cordoned off as a precaution.

Rich Construction Company, the main contractor of Chong Pang City, is currently working with the authorities to determine the cause of the incident, SLA said. The construction site has been issued a stop-work order.

“We are monitoring the situation closely and will work with the relevant agencies to ensure the safety of residents and the surrounding area.”

Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who is also an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said in a Facebook post on May 3 that some temporary repair works have been done to the HDB block.

Mr Shanmugam said in a video accompanying the post that one of the metal beams from the construction site “slipped in an unexpected way”.

He added that he will visit residents in the block to assure them that this was “not a HDB roof problem; it’s a freak accident that happened”.

The 0.9ha compound at Chong Pang City is slated to open by 2027 with three swimming pools, a rooftop sheltered running track, a market and a hawker centre. It sits on the site of the former Chong Pang Community Club at the intersection of Yishun Ring Road and Block 102 Yishun Avenue 5.

A ceremony to mark the completion of the building’s roof was held on April 18.

The Straits Times has contacted the Building and Construction Authority for more information.