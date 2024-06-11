Construction of S’pore’s largest floating solar farm on Kranji Reservoir to begin in 2025

SINGAPORE - Construction work for a new mega floating solar farm is expected to begin at Kranji Reservoir in 2025, now that an environmental study has found that the installation of solar panels is unlikely to have a major impact on the biodiversity there.

The project – which will be Singapore’s largest solar farm to date – will be a major boost to Singapore’s efforts to harness more renewable energy.

The solar farm is expected to be able to produce 141 megawatt-peak of clean energy, or 112.5MWp when converted to AC, which is the voltage used by the electricity grid and most of Singapore’s electrical appliances.

This will contribute around 7 per cent of Singapore’s target of 2 gigawatt-peak of solar capacity by 2030, according to the environmental assessment report. The 2GWp target can generate enough energy to meet the annual electricity needs of around 350,000 households.

According to the Energy Market Authority (EMA), Singapore’s solar capacity is at around 1.2GWp as at the first quarter of 2024.

The idea of the solar farm was first floated in 2018 by the Economic Development Board (EDB), which had launched a request for information then to explore the possibility of a 100MWp floating solar panel system for private-sector use.

EDB said then that as companies turn to renewable energy to reduce their carbon footprint, the availability of renewable energy in Singapore is viewed as a favourable consideration for business investments and expansions.

In 2019, information technology company Malkoha, a subsidiary of Meta – which also owns social media platform Facebook – was selected by EDB to study the technical feasibility of the project, and its potential environmental impacts.

The results of the environmental study were published online on June 7, and concluded that impacts of the construction and operation of the solar farm on biodiversity in the reservoir could be “adequately managed with mitigation measures”.

Construction work for the Kranji solar farm will begin in 2025, and the solar farm will be operational from around 2027 to 2028.

Kranji Reservoir is situated close to various ecological sensitive areas, such as the Kranji Marshes, the Sungei Buloh Wetland Reserve, and Mandai Mangrove and Mudflat.

According to the environmental impact assessment, conducted by environmental consultancy ERM for Malkoha from 2020 to 2023, a number of bird species of conservation concern were identified to have foraged in the reservoir, or around the reservoir’s edges.

These species, which consist of migratory and resident waterbirds, feed mostly on the reservoir’s fish, and often forage in the central western area of the shoreline – close to the Kranji marshes – and the southern part of the reservoir, the report noted. Some migratory waterbirds also feed on the reservoir’s aquatic plants.

Many of these birds are nationally endangered, such as the little tern, purple heron, and the white-winged tern.

To mitigate the project’s potential impact on these species, only 21.5 per cent of the reservoir’s surface area will be covered with solar panels, and a 50m boundary should be established between the panels, and the western shoreline, according to the report’s recommendations.