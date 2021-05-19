Construction site visitors must undergo routine Covid-19 tests

All visitors to construction sites in Singapore - including delivery personnel, government inspectors and representatives from developers and consultants - must now undergo routine Covid-19 testing before they will be allowed entry, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said yesterday.

They must undergo at least one Covid-19 swab test and test negative for the virus within 14 days before the date of their deployment.

To detect any vaccine breakthrough cases promptly, a concession that allowed vaccinated workers to undergo routine testing at a lower frequency of 14 or 28 days will also be suspended temporarily, BCA said.

This means all individuals, whether vaccinated or not, must now be tested once every seven days or once every 14 days depending on their risk level, such as whether they stay in dormitories.

The measures will take immediate effect, BCA said in a circular to built environment sector agencies and associations, including the Singapore Contractors Association Limited and the Institution of Engineers, Singapore.

The latest swab testing requirements will apply to Singaporeans, permanent residents and all work pass holders, as long as they work at or visit construction sites.

Appointments for routine testing can be made through the Health Promotion Board's online swab registration system. Workers who miss their routine test cannot be deployed to work, and BCA will take action against firms and their workers for failing to undergo rostered routine testing.

"Employers need to take responsibility for tracking and scheduling their workers," the authority said. It added that it will take action against companies, workers and worksites for any breaches of Covid-19 regulations.

BCA also called for all worksite personnel to continue adopting good hygiene practices, to see a doctor immediately if they feel unwell and to get vaccinated.

"In this period of heightened alert, we seek the cooperation of the industry to keep tighter control over worksite safe management measures to minimise the risk of transmission and resurgence of Covid-19 cases, which can disrupt work progress," it added.

Kok Yu Feng