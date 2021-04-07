Construction of 4 stations on Jurong line set to begin

Construction of four more Jurong Region Line (JRL) MRT stations that will serve Nanyang Technological University (NTU) and the JTC Corporation industrial area is set to begin this quarter.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) awarded two civil contracts valued at $263 million each for this yesterday. The contracts are for the design and construction of the four stations and associated viaducts.

This is part of the JRL's third phase, which is expected to be completed in 2029. Two of the stations, tentatively named Jurong Hill and Jurong Pier, will serve the industrial area around Jurong Pier Road.

The other two, Nanyang Gateway and Nanyang Crescent, will be located on NTU's campus.

Once completed, the new stations will help commuters save travelling time. For example, NTU students travelling from Choa Chu Kang now need an hour to get to campus by transferring from the North-South Line to the East-West Line and then taking a bus.

With the JRL, the same trip is expected to take only 35 minutes.

The first contract covering Jurong Hill and Jurong Pier stations, as well as a 1.1km viaduct between them, went to a joint venture between local firm SCB Building Construction and China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (Singapore branch), or CCECC.

LTA said SCB was involved in the upgrading of Tuas Depot, has done addition and alteration works to the Thomson-East Coast Line rail facility building, and was a sub-contractor for the construction of Tuas Crescent station and viaducts on the Tuas West Extension.

CCECC is building the Pasir Ris railway turnback and a viaduct between Sungei Seletar and Yishun Avenue 5 on the North-South Corridor. It is also working on tracks for Stage 6 of the Circle Line 6 and an extension of the North-East Line.

The second contract covers Nanyang Gateway and Nanyang Crescent stations and a 1.4km viaduct between the two.

It was awarded to Hwa Seng Builder, a local construction firm previously involved in multiple road and expressway projects.

Construction of the 24km JRL was delayed for about a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Originally slated to be operational from 2026, it will now open in phases from 2027 to 2029.

First announced in 2013, it will be Singapore's seventh MRT line and the first fully elevated line.

It will have 24 stations and three interchanges - Choa Chu Kang, Boon Lay and Jurong East stations.

It is expected to improve connectivity in the western part of Singapore by serving areas such as NTU, Jurong Industrial Estate and the future Tengah area.