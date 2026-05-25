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Additional safety measures are to be implemented on the work site.

SINGAPORE - Construction work at the Chong Pang City integrated development is slated to resume on May 26, over three weeks after a metal bar fell and damaged the roof of a nearby HDB block.

Additional safety measures are to be implemented on the work site, while repairs to the affected roof at Block 103 Yishun Ring Road are also slated to start on May 26 until June 3, the Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said in a statement on May 25.

While there were no reported injuries in the May 2 incident, SLA said it had immediately directed the main contractor, Rich Construction Company, to stop all works on site after the incident.

The Building and Construction Authority (BCA) later issued a Stop Work Order on May 4, and instructed a Qualified Person to investigate the incident and recommend remedial measures.

The Qualified Person submitted the investigation report to BCA on May 8, which the BCA reviewed. It then accepted the measures proposed, and lifted the order on May 2 0 .

SLA said the investigation found that the incident happened when a metal bar slipped from the workers’ hands during dismantling works.

The bar then struck a nearby rack and fell o ut of the work area.

The Qualified Person has confirmed that there are no structural defects in the roof of the a ffected block , and that the flats and common corridor remain safe for residents, SLA said.

The additional safety measures to be put in place at the work site include full-height safety nets along the building perimeter, additional plywood barriers at dismantling areas to prevent objects from falling out, and the removal of all stacking racks and loose materials from dismantling areas.

A metal bar from the Chong Pang City work site fell through the roof of a nearby HDB block on May 2. PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM K SHANMUGAM/FACEBOOK

Residents may continue to use the common area and access the corridor of the affected block while the roof is being repaired as the overall roof structure remains intact and safe, SLA said .

The authority added the safety of residents, workers and the surrounding community remains its top priority.

It said: “We apologise for the anxiety and inconvenience caused to the residents.

“SLA will continue to work closely with the relevant agencies and the contractor to ensure all works are carried out safely and in accordance with established procedures and standards,” it said.

In a Facebook post on May 25, Home Affairs Minister K. Shanmugam, who is also an MP for Nee Soon GRC, said he had spoken with affected residents, grassroots leaders, SLA and the contractor in a video call earlier the same evening.

“We shared the investigation findings, explained the additional safety precautions being implemented, and listened to residents’ concerns and questions,” said Mr Shanmugam, adding that safety must continue to be the top priority as works resume.

“We will continue working closely with residents, the agencies and the contractor to ensure the repair works are carried out carefully, safely and with minimal disruption to the community,” he added.