Constant replenishing of skills key to successful industrial policy: President Tharman at WEF

DAVOS, Switzerland - To have policies that succeed in developing and growing the economy, they must be accompanied by social policies at an industrial scale.

A systematic approach is needed to developing human capital, which requires first and foremost education systems that provide high-quality education for all, said President Tharman Shanmugaratnam at a panel discussion at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan 17.

In today’s environment, this will require the constant replenishing of skills, which is hard to get right, as it is not possible to bet on specific skills that will be relevant five or 10 years from now, he noted.

But broadly speaking, the areas of digitalisation, artificial intelligence and green energy are going to be important, and there are clusters of skills required for these, he said.

He was responding to a question on how Singapore, which is known for its public sector and private sector skills, takes on long-term bets and builds up the human capital and capabilities needed for those.

Mr Tharman said: “You might not get it precisely right, but you can get it roughly right. We have to do that with some gusto. And that too requires the public sector to participate in the game. It requires mobilising employers, and motivating individuals.”

In contrast, countries that focus purely on industrial policy – for instance, by encouraging investors to set up a plant in a particular town – will find over time that it will cost more and more, as they will not have the skills ecosystem to sustain it, he added.

The panel, consisting of former and current government members, economists and private sector representatives, was discussing the role and impact of governments as investors on the private sector.

Panel moderator Saadia Zahidi, managing director at WEF, had observed that there are people, even in advanced economies, who are not confident their governments have the skills and capabilities to make the right long-term big bets, even if they are thinking of the public good.