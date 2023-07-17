Conjunctivitis infections up 75% from 2022

SINGAPORE - The number of conjunctivitis reports in Singapore has risen significantly in 2023, with a 75 per cent increase in the number of cases recorded daily between January and July, compared to the same period last year.

According to the Ministry of Health’s weekly infectious disease bulletin for the week ending July 8, polyclinics logged an average of 63 cases of acute conjunctivitis daily, up from 36 a day in the same period in 2022.

The Straits Times had reported in March that daily cases had gone up amid the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions that could have facilitated the spread of viruses and bacteria that cause the condition.

Commonly referred to as pink eye, conjunctivitis refers to the inflammation of the conjunctiva. The conjunctiva is a clear membrane that protects the sclera, which is the white, outer layer of the eye.

The most common forms of conjunctivitis infections include viral or bacterial infections, and allergic conjunctivitis.

Sufferers often experience mild to severe itchiness in the eye, sensitivity to light, swollen sclera, watery eyes, eye discharge, blurred vision and in some cases, pain in the infected eye. Some sufferers may even notice a jelly-like texture on the surface of their eye.

The Straits Eye Centre’s Dr Jayant V Iyer and Dr Jason Lee said they have observed a “notable increase” in the number of patients with infective conjunctivitis symptoms.

“(This could) be attributed to heightened interpersonal interactions among individuals this year in contrast to the reduced interactions experienced during the preceding pandemic years,” they said.

They added that it is essential for individuals already infected with a viral upper respiratory tract infection or infective conjunctivitis, to obtain a medical certificate and practice adequate social distancing at home until recovery.

“(Infective conjunctivitis) is highly contagious and spreads through hand to eye contact following contact with infected individuals or objects. It can also be transmitted through exposure to coughing or sneezing from individuals with viral upper respiratory tract infections,” they said.

The doctors added that infective conjunctivitis can be “debilitating”, with the recovery period ranging from three days to two weeks.

Dr Ding Si Yan, a family physician at National Healthcare Group Polyclinics, said that the symptoms of conjunctivitis may greatly affect the sufferer’s ability to concentrate at work or at school.

However, there are ways to curb the spread of conjunctivitis, he added.

He recommended personal hygiene practices such as washing of hands with soap and water before and after touching eyes, and cautioned individuals against rubbing their eyes unnecessarily, as that could cause conjunctivitis to spread to the other healthy eye, or to other individuals.