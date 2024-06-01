Conflicts in Europe and Middle East must not be repeated in Asia: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE – Asian countries are determined not to let the conflicts and humanitarian crises in Europe and the Middle East take place in the region.

That was the recurring theme at the ongoing Shangri-La Dialogue (SLD), according to Singapore’s Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen.

“There has been a strengthened resolve or pre-emption that conflict shouldn’t occur in Asia, because it would really destabilise having a third centre of confrontation (after Europe and the Middle East), but also, the lessons learnt on the cost of aggression and the consequences of aggression, whether it’s justified or not,” he said.

Dr Ng was speaking to reporters after hosting a roundtable discussion with 24 visiting ministers and their representatives on June 1 in conjunction with the SLD, which is taking place from May 31 to June 2.

The ministers discussed a wide range of issues, including US-China relations and the ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

They also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining regional and international peace and stability, including by upholding the rules-based international order, building confidence through the practice of confidence-building measures.

These measures include the Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea and the Guidelines for Air Military Encounters, which establish how military ship and air crews should act when encountering their counterparts from other countries at sea and in the air. Conflict prevention and resolution measures will also be strengthened.

The roundtable is a regular feature at SLD, and 2024’s event included both US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin and Chinese Minister of National Defence Dong Jun.

Dr Ng also said that Singapore will continue to play a role by continuing to be the host for SLD and to provide a place for various countries with different views and perspectives to come together.

However, he said any issues between the US and China can only be solved by both parties themselves, noting that the presences of ministers from both countries indicated a desire to listen to other viewpoints.

Series of meetings

Indonesia’s President-elect Prabowo Subianto, who addressed SLD in the afternoon of June 1, had called on Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong at the Istana in the morning.

Both reaffirmed the close bilateral and people-to-people relations between their countries, and noted the excellent progress in cooperation in areas such as renewable energy and sustainability. They also exchanged views on regional and international issues.