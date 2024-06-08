Conduct of group that delivered letters to MHA being looked at for possible offences: Police

Using a black marker, she wrote on several white T-shirts “There are no universities left in Gaza” as other individuals congregated around her.

In an online post later, the group said they delivered letters to MHA to express their opposition to the new Maintenance of Racial Harmony Bill that will be introduced in 2024.

They identified themselves as students and alumni of institutes of higher learning, including the polytechnics and the Institute of Technical Education.

The proposed Bill seeks to consolidate and review race-related offences from existing laws, introduce restraining orders against content harmful to racial harmony, and put in place safeguards against foreign influence through race-based organisations.

The authorities in Singapore have repeatedly warned that public assemblies and processions related to the Israel-Hamas war are banned here due to public safety and security concerns.

In their response to ST, the police reminded those who want to provide feedback on issues to do it lawfully, “and not in a manner which risks public disorder and undermines the social harmony we enjoy in Singapore”.

“As fellow Singaporeans, we should conduct ourselves responsibly, and not think we are above the laws and values to which the rest of our society subscribes, nor ignore their interests in maintaining a safe, peaceful and harmonious environment in Singapore,” they said.

The police added that they would “take firm action” against foreigners who have been allowed to study, work or live in Singapore but break its laws, including in respect to the Public Order Act.

These actions may include “the revocation of their permanent residence, long-term visit pass, work pass, student’s pass, or other immigration facility”, they said.