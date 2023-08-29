Condo resale prices dip for second consecutive month even as 4% more units sold in July

SINGAPORE – Condominium resale prices dipped for the second consecutive month in July, in what property analysts said is an early sign of prices stabilising amid a cloudy economic outlook.

Prices dipped by 0.2 per cent in July following a drop of 0.1 per cent in June, according to flash figures from real estate portals 99.co and SRX released on Tuesday.

More specifically, the prices of condo units in the city fringes and suburbs that changed hands decreased slightly by 0.2 per cent, while those in the prime district rose by 1.1 per cent.

The number of units resold increased by 4 per cent, from 804 in June to an estimated 836 in July.

Analysts attributed the dip in private home prices to the impact of higher mortgage rates and April’s property cooling measures, which included the doubling of the additional buyer’s stamp duty (ABSD) rate for foreigners buying residential properties from 30 per cent to 60 per cent.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said the uncertain economic outlook may have led to more intensive negotiation for some budget-sensitive buyers, which resulted in softer prices in July.

PropNex Realty’s head of research and content, Ms Wong Siew Ying, noted that home buyers are becoming more cautious and discerning in their property purchases, given the elevated interest rates and relentless increase in home prices.

Some prospective buyers could also be waiting to see how prices will land in the next few quarters before they enter the market, said Ms Wong.

While condo resale prices have dipped for the second month, the drop is too marginal to be considered a price correction, said OrangeTee & Tie senior vice-president of research and analytics Christine Sun.

Instead, it is an early sign of prices stabilising – largely due to a ramp-up in the supply as more condo units are completed, she added.

Analysts also noted that some buyers may have brought forward their purchases to July, ahead of the Chinese seventh or Hungry Ghost month, which began in mid-August.

Mr Yip said the pick-up in the HDB resale market in July, with flat transactions totalling more than $30 million, also supported the increase in resale condo transactions from upgraders.

HDB flat owners could be incentivised to upgrade to private property given the growing HDB resale market and moderation of private home prices, Ms Wong said.

She also noted that the proportion of foreign buyers continued to drop in July. This group accounted for 1.4 per cent of total resale units – the lowest proportion of condo resale units bought by foreigners since December 1995.

Foreigners bought 2 per cent of condo units resold in June and 3.7 per cent in May, according to URA Realis caveat data.

A Singaporean paid $18 million for a unit in Beverly Hill, in the Tanglin area – the highest transacted price for a condo resale unit in July.