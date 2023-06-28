Condo rents drop 0.6% in May while HDB rental prices rise for 35th month; fewer units leased

SINGAPORE - Condo rents dipped marginally by 0.6 per cent in May, following a short-lived 1 per cent increase in April.

But rents for Housing Board (HDB) units continued to climb for the 35th consecutive month, rising by 1.1 per cent in May, indicating resilient demand.

After growing numbers of rentals over the previous two months, 5,164 condo units were rented out in May, a drop of 8.2 per cent from the 5,623 units leased in April.

The number of HDB units rented out also dropped by 10.2 per cent, with an estimated 2,857 flats leased, down from 3,183 flats in April, according to flash figures released on Wednesday by property portals 99.co and SRX.

Mr Luqman Hakim, 99.co’s Chief Data & Analytics Officer, attributed the fall in condo rental volumes to the mismatch in rental price expectations between landlords and tenants during months of continuous rental hikes.

Ms Christine Sun, senior vice-president of research and analytics at OrangeTee & Tie, said that demand may have contracted as a result of these mismatched expectations, leading to a longer time needed to close deals and encouraging some tenants to switch to the public housing sector for cheaper alternatives.

She added that the drop in condo rents was a sign that private rental growth has peaked and that rental prices were gradually stabilising.

Citing the flash figures, Ms Sun said that the marginal increase in condo rents in April was offset by the slight declines in March and May 2023, highlighting that private rental growth has plateaued recently.

ERA Realty Network key executive officer Eugene Lim said condo rents possibly dropped due to the large number of condominiums attaining their Temporary Occupation Permit this year.

A total of 19,291 units are projected to be ready for occupancy, according to the Urban Redevelopment Authority, he said, and this anticipated increase in supply may alleviate pressures on the local condo rental market.

Likewise, Mr Lim noted that the decline in rental transaction figures may be due to waning interest among international tenants, in the wake of rental hikes earlier in the year.

This can be observed by the significant reduction of 10.8 per cent in rental volumes for condo units in the prime district, which is an area many international tenants call home.

Additionally, there was a decrease in rental transactions of 10.2 per cent for units in the city fringes, and 3.9 per cent for those in the suburbs.

Huttons’ chief executive Mark Yip said that the drop in condo rental transactions may be temporary, as in March 2023, due to the current high-interest rate environment which encourages owners to keep rents high to offset their mortgage payments.

Conversely, in the public housing rental market, HDB rents have increased by 25.1 per cent on a year-on-year basis, despite the decrease in rental volume.