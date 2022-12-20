Condo killer litter: Man who threw bottle that killed grandfather has jail term cut by 6 months

SINGAPORE - An Australian man who flung a wine bottle from the seventh storey of a condominium that hit a grandfather who later died, had his jail term reduced on appeal.

Andrew Gosling, 50, had been sentenced to five years and six months’ jail on April 8 in what the prosecutors had described as offences that demonstrated hostility towards Muslims and were religiously aggravated.

On Tuesday, Justice Chua Lee Ming said that looking at all the facts and circumstances of the case, the sentence should not exceed the maximum sentence for rash act causing death, which is five years.

He then cut Gosling’s sentence by six months.

Gosling had on Aug 18, 2019, flung a glass wine bottle from the seventh storey of Spottiswoode 18 in Spottiswoode Park Road, at a group of Malay-Muslims having a barbeque.

The bottle hit the head of delivery driver Nasiari Sunee, 73, a grandfather of nine, then hit the right shoulder of his wife, Madam Manisah Sitri, 69, whose right arm had to be in a sling for about two months.

Gosling had pleaded guilty in February, this year, to committing a rash act that led to Mr Nasiari’s death.

He had also admitted to causing grievous hurt to Madam Manisah by rash act.

He was sentenced to four years’ jail for the rash act causing death charge and 18 months for causing grievous hurt.

Principal District Judge Victor Yeo then ruled that the sentences for the two charges should run consecutively, for the total sentence to be five years and six months’ imprisonment.

On Tuesday, Gosling appeared before the High Court on video link with a shaved head.

HIs lawyer, Senior Counsel Sreenivasan Narayanan, argued that Gosling’s sentence for the two charges he was convicted of should run concurrently instead of consecutively, since the offences occurred as a result of a single act of throwing the bottle.

Mr Sreenivasan said the offences were committed from one transaction and a single state of mind.