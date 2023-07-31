Condo and HDB rents rise in June; more units leased out

SINGAPORE - Rents for condominium units inched up 0.3 per cent in June after a slight dip of 0.6 per cent in May, as the number of units leased out rose by 12.5 per cent.

An estimated 5,810 units were leased out in June, up from 5,164 units in May, according to flash figures released on Monday by property portals 99.co and SRX.

Year on year, rents went up by 24 per cent while rental volumes were down 3.9 per cent.

Separately, rents for Housing Board flats climbed 1.4 per cent in June, and by 24.6 per cent compared with June 2022.

An estimated 2,990 flats were rented out, a 4.6 per cent increase from May’s 2,859 units, and up 4.2 per cent year on year.

Ms Christine Sun, OrangeTee & Tie’s senior vice-president of research and analytics, said private rental growth “continues to trend sideways” for the fourth consecutive month, indicating that rents may be stabilising.

She cited increasing pressures on landlords arising from the rising supply of housing units and slowing rental demand, as possible reasons.

Housing supply has increased, with 4,227 private homes completed in the second quarter of 2023, up from 2,864 units in the first quarter, she noted, adding that more HDB flats have also been completed.

99.co and SRX flash data showed that condo rents in the prime area increased by 0.8 per cent in June, while rents in the city fringe fell by 0.6 per cent, and those in the suburbs, by 0.2 per cent.

ERA Realty key executive Eugene Lim said the slight rise in rents may be a result of most landlords asking for higher rents to pay off the higher interest on their mortgage.

He said more foreigners are renting instead of buying units – particularly in the prime districts – due to the doubling of additional buyer’s stamp duty rates to 60 per cent in April.

Huttons Asia chief executive Mark Yip said some foreigners may have chosen to rent while waiting for their permanent resident or citizenship applications to be approved before buying homes.

He added that the increase in supply of homes completed in the city fringe and suburbs in recent months, coupled with a quiet labour market, may have led to rents falling in those areas.