Concord hospital's lapses not linked to Covid-19 cases

The regulatory lapses found at Concord International Hospital (CIH) were not linked to the management of any Covid-19 cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This is based on the ministry's inspection thus far, said an MOH spokesman.

The private hospital in Adam Road, which specialises in cancer treatment, was enlisted by MOH to care for Covid-19 patients who were clinically well but tested positive for the virus from March to September.

On Saturday, MOH said it had ordered CIH to temporarily stop providing all healthcare services from Dec 19, after it found several significant breaches of the Private Hospitals and Medical Clinics Act during inspections. "Multiple life-saving equipment and medications were either not maintained or not available in critical areas of the hospital such as the intensive care unit and the operating theatre," said MOH.

"There was also a lack of quality control in the laboratory and infection control processes, which poses significant risks to patient safety and well-being."

MOH has asked CIH to work with its medical team to review the treatment plans and ensure proper continuity of care for four patients who had ongoing outpatient medical appointments as of Dec 19, while the hospital addresses its lapses.

The hospital could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Last Wednesday, after its operations had been stopped, CIH said in a Facebook post that it had welcomed new management at the end of last month.

CIH also said it was renovating the hospital, improving protocols and introducing new services "with input from MOH in view of the change of ownership".

It added that the hospital will relaunch under a new name at the end of next month, with "new specialities and unique treatments".

Ng Keng Gene