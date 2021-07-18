Concern over retaliatory attacks amid rise of Islamist terror cells, far-right groups

The resurgence of Islamist terrorism cells and the escalating danger posed by far-right extremist organisations have raised concerns of reciprocal radicalisation and attacks between these groups.

Research fellow Muhammad Faizal Abdul Rahman, from the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies' Centre of Excellence for National Security, said the activities of Islamist extremists could fuel the propaganda of far-right extremists. This could result in far-right groups, which espouse racial supremacy and anti-Islam as well as anti-immigration ideas, going head to head with Islamist groups.