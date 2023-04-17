Computer classroom to offer lessons in digital literacy, certifications for ex-offenders

SINGAPORE - When Mr Hameed Maricar was released from prison in 2020, he set out to share his craft as a batik artist, holding workshops and exhibiting his work.

But the 53-year-old, who creates contemporary art, was held back by his rudimentary digital skills.

Although he had participated in digital literacy courses for inmates while in prison for drug-related offences, his skills were rusty, as he did not have the opportunity to use a computer to reinforce what he had learned.

So, he took a course in Microsoft Office this month. Under the guidance of trainers from Avantus Training, Mr Hameed refreshed his skills in Microsoft Word, PowerPoint and Excel, picking up an International Certificate of Digital Literacy at the end of the six-day course.

“With PowerPoint, I can do my introduction, and explain the materials we use and everything step by step so that the student can understand,” said the self-employed batik artist, who frequently works with local art studios to hold batik-painting workshops.

Mr Hameed and nine other ex-offenders were in the pilot batch at Acronis-HCSA Computer Classroom, which was launched on Monday with the aim of uplifting former convicts by training them in digital literacy skills.

The computer classroom is at HCSA Highpoint Halfway House, a residential shelter in Geylang for homeless ex-offenders. It is a joint initiative of HCSA Community Services (HCSA), the Yellow Ribbon Fund and Singapore-founded cyber-security firm Acronis.

The 12-seater facility will offer classes in Microsoft Office, e-mail composition and other fundamental skills for the digital workplace, as well as job interview training. It is open to all ex-offenders, not just residents of the halfway house.

The initiative was funded by Acronis, which contributed $100,000 through the Yellow Ribbon Fund. Half was used for the renovation and equipping the classroom, while the remaining $50,000 will be used for training and certification courses conducted by Avantus. Acronis also sponsored a computer classroom in Jamiyah Halfway House in February 2022.

In an increasingly digital workforce, it is a norm for employers to look at digital skills as a baseline requirement, said Mr Yeo Jih-Shian, vice-president of the HCSA board of directors.

“Our goal has always been to be a source of support for ex-offenders, to help them reintegrate (into society) as smoothly as possible, and to create not just jobs but careers for them. This is why we continue to upgrade our facilities and upskilling opportunities at our shelter – to encourage learning and to ensure they remain employable.”

The joint initiative is part of HCSA’s efforts to reduce long-term recidivism among ex-offenders by providing them with the skills and support they need to find employment after their release.