Compulsory programme for CEOs in high-risk industries among slew of new workplace safety measures

SINGAPORE – A multi-agency workplace safety task force on Tuesday announced a slate of measures to strengthen safety practices, especially in high-risk industries such as construction, manufacturing and marine.

Comprising political office holders from the Manpower, Transport, National Development and Trade and Industry ministries, the task force will implement measures within about six months to a year, in a bid to improve safety at the workplace.

Here are some of the key measures announced at the National Workplace Safety and Health Campaign 2023.

Tightening construction procurement requirements

More stringent safety requirements will be introduced for public-sector construction projects.

Requirements that could be implemented include disqualifying contractors with a poor safety record from participating in tenders, introducing a minimum safety weightage for tender evaluation, and giving bonus points during evaluation to firms with good safety performance.

Senior Minister of State for National Development Tan Kiat How will consult the industry on the new requirements, before the Government announces details and when it will be rolled out.

Targeting the manufacturing sector

The fatal and major injury rate for the manufacturing sector has worsened in recent months, exceeding that of the construction industry – which typically posts the highest incident figures.

From September 2022 to March 2023 for major injuries, and from September till now for deaths, the manufacturing sector’s combined incident rate per 100,000 workers is 39.3, compared with 34.5 for the construction industry.

To stem the spate of incidents, a demerit point system that is currently in place for the construction sector will be extended to the manufacturing sector by October 2023.

Under the system, companies that accumulate sufficient demerit points for safety contributions will be temporarily banned from hiring new foreign employees for between three months and two years.

Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan will announce more details when they are ready.

Video surveillance at construction sites

Video systems will be deployed at construction sites for projects valued at $5 million or more from June 2024.

Comprising a network of cameras, monitors or display units, and recorders, the video systems will – apart from surveillance – be used to identify workplace safety and health risks, facilitate incident investigations and deter unsafe behaviour.

The authorities said the systems will be required at construction sites where high-risk activities take place, and firms will bear the cost of implementing them. More details will be announced when ready.