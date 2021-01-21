Compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid test to be introduced at Woodlands, Tuas checkpoints from Friday: MTI

SINGAPORE - A compulsory Covid-19 antigen rapid test (ART) will be rolled out for cargo drivers entering Singapore at land checkpoints from Friday (Jan 22), said the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

In a statement on Thursday, the ministry said antigen rapid tests will be progressively rolled out from 9am on Friday at the Tuas and Woodlands checkpoints for cargo drivers and those accompanying them.

Those who test negative can proceed to enter Singapore.

This new requirement is in line with Singapore's strengthened border controls, which require all travellers to take Covid-19 tests upon arrival to manage the growing risk of imported cases.

As cargo drivers and accompanying personnel could interact with the local community in Singapore, introducing the on-arrival ART will allow potential Covid-19 cases to be identified and further mitigate the risk, said the ministry.

The ministry also said it recognised the importance of ensuring the smooth passage of goods between the two countries, as well as the important role cargo drivers and other personnel play.

"We will ensure smooth operations at the checkpoints to minimise disruptions to deliveries and supply chains. Businesses expecting deliveries are encouraged to maintain close communication with their logistic providers and cater for possible delays," it added.

Antigen rapid testing has been used as a pre-event safety measure for larger-scale activities in Singapore. It can return results in about 30 minutes, and complements the more sensitive, but slower polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

The Ministry of Health had announced last week that from Sunday (Jan 24), 11.59pm, all travellers, including citizens and permanent residents, will have to take a PCR test when they arrive in Singapore.