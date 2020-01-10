Mynas not a minor problem: Number of bird complaints rise 140% in 6 years

Complaining of "poop like rain", nests in air-conditioning units and crow attacks, more people are venting their frustrations with nuisance birds through official channels, even as the National Parks Board (NParks) turns to new methods of bird control, such as reducing food sources and modifying habitats.

Some current methods, including the contentious practice of culling, have been unsustainable or ineffective, with complaints about birds skyrocketing by 140 per cent in the last six years.

The main menaces - mynas, pigeons and crows - have in the past prompted creative solutions like having officers point lasers at them and using odorous gels to deter their roosting. But the birds inevitably adapted, NParks said.

The agency has also reduced culling operations since April 2018, Dr Adrian Loo, NParks' group director of wildlife management, told The Straits Times. "We have instead focused on methods like managing food waste better and habitat modification, such as the planting of trees mynas are less attracted to," he said.

"When food sources are reduced, birds spend more time looking for food and less time mating. It affects their entire life cycle," he added, citing studies that show 70 per cent of pigeon food sources come from humans.

Bird-related feedback to NParks rose from 5,697 cases in 2014 to 13,848 last year, even as the population of pigeons and mynas continued to rise in the past two decades.

The 15 People's Action Party town councils also said they received 17,000 bird-related notifications last year, 6,000 more than just two years before that.

Dr Loo said bird culling had uncertain results. "Short-term culling actually reduces competition, so the remaining birds have less competition to eat and mate. We often see an increase in the number of birds after periods of culling.

"For it to work, it has to be done systematically in a sustained way, which is difficult," he said.

But he struck a cautious note when asked if NParks would stop culling altogether. "If these promising methods prove to be successful, we can rely less on culling in the long term," he said.

Mr Louis Ng, an MP for Nee Soon GRC and the founder of the Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (Acres), said "science simply does not support culling".



Pigeons homing in on leftovers at Seah Im Food Centre yesterday. ST PHOTO: DESMOND WEE



Although NParks declined to provide culling figures, Acres said it had in the last five years saved at least 1,000 pigeons found "twitching and having seizures in public areas" after being poisoned in town council culling operations.

Ms Anbarasi Boopal, deputy chief executive of Acres, said these were in response to more than 470 calls from those who felt "distraught watching the pigeons suffer".

She agreed that the root cause of the problem is the availability of food. "Even as crows were culled, other scavenger birds took over, drawn to the same food sources such as leftovers in eateries."

To tackle this, NParks said it is looking at covering up bins and making sure trays are returned faster so birds do not get to them. It has also clamped down on pigeon feeding, banned here since 1973.

In 2018, it issued 330 enforcement notices, up from 126 in 2016. Just 145 were given out last year, said an NParks spokesman, possibly because of greater awareness of surveillance cameras.

Many pigeon feeders, however, are senior citizens who think their habit is a kind act. An 82-year-old retiree, Madam Liang, who declined to give her full name, said: "My mother taught me that if you love someone, feed them. They calm me and provide me with some company."

To nudge birds away from flats, NParks is also looking at replacing neighbourhood trees with species less preferred by the common Javan Mynas here, such as the rain tree and golden penda. "Multi-tiered planting", which would give estates a "more forested feel", is another possible solution, as mynas find it less congenial for roosting.

Dr Loo was optimistic about the problem easing. "We can see an improvement in the situation within two to five years if these methods are done well," he said.