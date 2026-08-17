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HelloRide and Anywheel are currently the only two licensed operators of shared bicycle services in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – HelloBikeSG, the company behind bicycle-sharing service HelloRide, has been issued a written warning by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCS) for what the regulator said were attempts to propose price discussions with its competitor, Anywheel.

The competition watchdog said in a statement on Aug 17 that it launched an investigation into possible breaches of the Competition Act after receiving complaints from Anywheel.

CCS said its investigations found that a key representative of HelloRide had contacted an Anywheel representative to propose pricing discussions between the two companies on two separate occasions in July and October 2025.

Anywheel did not engage further with HelloRide on both occasions and reported the communications to CCS, the statement said.

As communications did not involve the disclosure of commercially sensitive information and no actual price discussions with Anywheel took place, HelloRide’s conduct did not infringe the Competition Act, said CCS.

HelloRide and Anywheel are the only two licensed operators of shared bicycle services in Singapore that provide short-term rentals of bicycles via mobile apps.

Thus, “any price discussions or coordination between the two businesses would likely have had a direct and significant impact on competition and consumers in this market”, said CCS.

The commission, a statutory board under the Ministry of Trade and Industry, said it does not condone HelloRide’s conduct.

CCS chief executive Alvin Koh commended Anywheel for not engaging with HelloRide’s invitation to discuss prices and for reporting the matter to the commission.

“Anywheel’s conduct is what we expect of responsible market participants, and we want to assure businesses in similar positions that coming forward will always be the right course of action.”

Koh added that the case is a reminder to all businesses that they must act independently when determining their conduct on the market.

“CCS will not hesitate to take enforcement action against businesses that are found to have engaged in anti-competitive conduct,” he added.

HelloRide said in a media response that its original outreach was made in the context of increasing MRT fares and the broader implications for transport operators in Singapore.

“While the receiving party interpreted this as an invitation to discuss shared bicycle pricing, that was not our intention, and no such discussion ultimately occurred,” said a HelloRide spokesperson.

“We recognise that CCS’ announcement also serves as a broader reminder to businesses to exercise caution when engaging with competitors.”

Businesses that are approached to take part in anti-competitive information exchanges or receive commercially sensitive information from their competitors should immediately decline participation, publicly distance themselves from such discussions and report the matter to CCS, the commission said in the statement.

CCS said it offers a leniency programme for businesses currently involved in such conduct with an opportunity for them to come forward with information about anti-competitive agreements and receive a full waiver or substantial reduction in financial penalties.

The commission added that anyone with useful information on cartel activity in Singapore can report it through its reward/whistle-blowing scheme, with monetary rewards of up to $120,000, or through its general online complaint form.