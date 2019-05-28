Competition watchdog concludes investigations of restrictive industry practices in the supply of lift spare parts

SINGAPORE - The competition watchdog has won concessions from five lift manufacturers that had been under investigation for allegedly refusing to supply vital spare parts to third-party contractors doing maintenance work at Housing Board estates.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said on Tuesday (May 28) that it had accepted voluntary commitments by the lift parts suppliers to sell components such as motherboards to such contractors on a "fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory basis".

The outcome stems from an investigation that began in 2016 after complaints that companies were refusing to supply lift spare parts for HDB lift maintenance.

Different brands of lifts are usually installed at housing estates. Town councils can appoint the lift installers to carry out maintenance or get a third-party contractor - who is typically cheaper - noted the CCCS. There are about 24,000 lifts in HDB estates across Singapore.

Third-party contractors who want to bid for maintenance work need brand-specific spare parts.

"If a lift company or distributor does not provide proprietary but essential lift spare parts to third-party lift maintenance contractors, these ... contractors may be prevented from effectively competing for contracts to maintain and service lifts of that particular brand," said the CCCS.

One lift company - E M Services - made commitments in 2016, the year the investigation began, that addressed the concerns raised.

Last year the CCCS finalised commitments from BNF Engineering and C&W Services Operations.

Once similar commitments were made by Chevalier Singapore Holdings and Fujitec Singapore Corporation earlier this year, the investigation was concluded.