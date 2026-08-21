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Recipients of phishing e-mails would be informed that they were eligible for compensation in a filed dispute with CASE.

SINGAPORE – Beware unsolicited e-mails from conmen pretending to be from Singapore’s consumer watchdog.

In a Facebook post on Aug 21 , the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) warned of phishing e-mails sent by scammers posing as its officers.

In some cases, the e-mails would inform the recipients that they were eligible for compensation in a dispute that had been filed with CASE.

Recipients would be asked to click on a link and provide their personal information to complete the reimbursement process, among other actions, CASE added.

In its social media post, CASE urged people to take steps to prevent themselves from being deceived.

“Check the e-mail addresses carefully and you will notice that they do not originate from a CASE domain.”

Always double check the sender’s e-mail address, avoid clicking on suspicious links or opening unexpected attachments, and never share personal or banking information in response to unsolicited e-mails, it added.

“If you receive an e-mail claiming to be from CASE, take a moment to check before you act. When in doubt, stop, check and verify.”

Those who have doubts about an e-mail that appears to have been sent by CASE can call 6277-5100 to verify its authenticity.