Compatibility sealed the deal for couple

Registered nurse Peng Cheng Yu never imagined that she would one day marry a man 14 years her senior, but love won out in the end.

Ms Peng, 25, and Mr Abraham Yeo, 38, tied the knot last October, about two years after they first met when Ms Peng joined Homeless Hearts of Singapore, a volunteer group her new hubby co-founded.

While Mr Yeo's age was initially a concern for Ms Peng and her parents, it was his generosity and heart for others, as well as his missionary way of life - choosing to serve God and others - that she also sought to follow that changed her mind.

Ms Peng said she did think about how there would be a good chance of her being widowed in the future due to Mr Yeo being much older, but their compatibility in terms of values and life goals sealed the deal.

Mr Yeo proposed in April last year after the pair made their relationship official in January, following six months of what they termed "exploring" more about each other.

Mr Yeo said: "A reason we were able to progress at this pace was that we had a clear idea of what we were looking for in each other. We know our life goals and the paths we wanted in life are compatible."

They also believed that a strong and healthy marriage would be the foundation for a family. Ms Peng is seven months pregnant and is expecting a girl.

The couple are also keen to explore adoption and fostering.

"Being married also gives us the opportunity to move out into our own space and host people who need space, such as those who are homeless," said Ms Peng.

Mr Yeo acknowledged that he married later than most of his peers but said his missionary way of life meant that he did not have as much financial stability as other men, making it more difficult to find a partner. Ms Peng is his first girlfriend.

Ms Peng said: "It's not that financial stability is not important, but having generosity towards others is more precious to me."

Goh Yan Han