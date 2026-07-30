Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Company, director to be charged in S’pore over flag registration services for UN-blacklisted ship

The company director, a 49-year-old man, had reasonable grounds to believe that PETREL 8 was a UNSC-designated vessel involved in transporting prohibited items from North Korea, said the police.

SINGAPORE - A company and its director are set to be charged in court on July 31 for providing flag registration services to a ship that contravened United Nations regulations, said the police.

Investigations by the police’s Commercial Affairs Department revealed that the company on May 18, 2022, provided flag registration services to PETREL 8, a vessel that had been designated by the UN Security Council (UNSC) in 2017 for previously transporting prohibited items from North Korea.

To be designated by the UNSC means that the vessel was officially blacklisted for illicit activities that threatened international peace and security.

The company director, a 49-year-old man, had reasonable grounds to believe that PETREL 8 was a UNSC-designated vessel involved in transporting prohibited items from North Korea, said the police on July 30 .

The company will be charged with one count under Regulation 8D(d)(ii) of the United Nations (Sanctions – DPRK) Regulations 2010, which prohibits a person in Singapore or Singaporean overseas from providing a classification, certification or related service in respect of a North-Korea flagged vessel.

Its director will be charged with abetting the company to commit the offence.

If found guilty, he faces a maximum 10-year prison term, a fine of up to $500,000, or both . The company faces a fine of up to $1 million.

The United Nations (Sanctions-DPRK) under the United Nations Act gives effect to sanctions imposed by the UNSC on the DPRK, North Korea’s official name, to curb the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

This includes prohibitions against the provision of services for vessels where there are reasonable grounds to believe the vessels are involved in North Korea ’s proliferation of weapons of mass destruction.

“Singapore takes its international obligations under UNSC Resolutions seriously and is committed to implementing them fully,” said the police.

The PETREL 8 is a bulk carrier formerly flagged by East African country Comoros and island nation Niue .

It was designated by the UNSC on Oct 3, 2017, for illegally transporting banned North Korean exports such as coal and iron ore, according to the Financial Action Task Force, founded by the Group of Seven.