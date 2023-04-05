Company and director fined $28k for failing to arrange inspection of meat products

SINGAPORE – A company and its director were fined $28,000 in total on Wednesday for failing to arrange inspections, examination and certification for food imports that were eventually sold.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said on Wednesday that food importer Orca Marketing had in 2021 imported consignments of whole lamb carcasses and beef tenderloin during the months of January and June, respectively.

On both these occasions, SFA said, Orca did not arrange for the agency to inspect, examine and certify the consignments of meat.

The company then proceeded to sell the products.

For failing to arrange for SFA to do the proper checks, the company was fined $15,000, while its director Christopher John Moore was fined $13,000 for failing to prevent the offence from being committed.

Meat and fish products imported into Singapore must be inspected, examined and certified by an authorised examiner before they are sold, said SFA, adding that it would seize or dispose of products found to be unfit for human consumption.

Those found guilty of failing to arrange for the required checks for products before they are sold can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $10,000, or both.