Commuters to be able to pay for public transport rides with Nets cards from next Saturday

SINGAPORE - Commuters can start paying for public transport rides with their Nets contactless bank cards from next Saturday (Nov 16), the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said on Thursday.

Nets users will also be able to link their Nets cards to TransitLink's SimplyGo account, which allows commuters to view their trip history and receive notifications of their fares on the go.

More than 250,000 people have signed up for a SimplyGo account since April, LTA said.

Before Nets coming on board, Mastercard and Visa users were already able to pay for their train and bus trips by tapping their credit card or mobile phones.

Nets' chief executive officer Jeffrey Goh said the move is part of its efforts to make payment more convenient for its users.

"Nets has been working towards simplifying cashless payment modes for smaller purchases," he said. "Our customers will have not just another choice to pay for their retail and food purchases but also a simple and fast option for their daily commute."

SimplyGo could be further expanded in the near future, the LTA added, as it is working to allow ez-link users to also enjoy SimplyGo benefits.

To register for a SimplyGo account, commuters can use the TransitLink portal simplygo.com.sg or download the TransitLink SimplyGo mobile app.

In April, LTA had reminded users who keep their ez-link cards with their credit card in their wallets to remove one of them when tapping, or risk paying double. This will still apply to the new Nets contactless payment, LTA said on Thursday.