‘Commuters’ held ‘hostage’ at Raffles Place MRT in largest anti-terror exercise at a train station

SINGAPORE – “Terrorists” struck Raffles Place MRT station and took people “hostage” on Wednesday morning, in a simulated attack featuring two emergency scenarios and involving more than 250 personnel.

As police officers yelled at one of the “assailants” to drop his knife, the man unzipped his jacket to reveal an even deadlier weapon – a “bomb” strapped to his chest.

This was one of the scenarios in Exercise Ferrovia, a counter-terrorism exercise where the authorities showed how they deal with such attacks.

Ferrovia means “railroad” in Italian, and the exercise was organised by the Singapore Police Force (SPF).

More than 250 personnel and observers from the police, Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), Land Transport Authority (LTA) and SMRT Trains took part. This made it the largest anti-terror exercise at an MRT station, said an SPF spokesman.

After midnight on Wednesday, journalists witnessed how the usually serene station turned chaotic.

It started with people screaming and running up the station escalators towards the fare gates, fleeing from “terrorists” on the station platform.

The four assailants had arrived at Raffles Place via train from Marina South Pier MRT station.

As police officers “shot” one suspect on the platform, another masked “terrorist” armed with a knife slashed some people near the fare gates.

As he shouted threats, a team of police officers charged into the station and “shot” him.

Meanwhile, the two remaining men – one of them a “suicide bomber” – took “commuters” hostage at another part of the station.

Armed police and officers from the Gurkha Contingent flanked the suspects and aimed their machine guns for a clear shot.