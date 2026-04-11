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‘For the record, it’s orange, not yellow’: LTA unveils new Circle Line trains in signature colour

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The trains will bear motifs of the Circle Line's signature orange colour.

The trains will bear motifs of the Circle Line's signature orange colour.

PHOTO: SCREENGRAB FROM LAND TRANSPORT AUTHORITY/FACEBOOK

Laura Chia

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SINGAPORE – Is the Circle Line (CCL) represented by the colour orange or yellow? Well, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) has settled the debate once and for all: It is orange.

Perhaps seeking to set it in stone, the LTA has unveiled new trains bearing the signature orange colour and functional features to boost commuter experience. The trains will ply the CCL from April 13.

In a Facebook post introducing the new trains on April 10, the LTA said: “For the record, it’s orange, not yellow. We’ve checked.”

Aside from a new orange exterior, the trains will also have a refreshed, more colourful look in the cabins and updated route maps that include three new CCL stations.

Slated to open in mid-2026, the stations – Keppel, Cantonment and Prince Edward Road – are part of the sixth and final stage of the CCL, which will close the loop between HarbourFront and Marina Bay stations.

Each train will also be equipped with an upgraded monitoring system that can monitor its own condition, equipment performance and track conditions, a rolling stock engineer explained in the Facebook video.

They are also the first trains to be tested at the Singapore Rail Test Centre, said the engineer.

The CCL resumed regular train service on April 10 after a period of longer waits between trains because of tunnel works that began on Jan 17.

The tunnel strengthening works were completed ahead of the original April 19 end date.

From April 11, passengers will face shorter weekend service hours for just over a month to allow testing ahead of the opening of the CCL’s final three stations.

Train services on the entire CCL will end earlier at 11pm on Saturdays and start later at 9am on Sundays from April 11 to May 17. This is about an hour earlier on Saturdays and up to three hours later on Sundays.

Shuttle bus services will run from 5am to 9am on Sundays. Shuttle 36 will operate between HarbourFront and Bishan at intervals of seven to 10 minutes, and Shuttle 37 between Bishan and Promenade every three to five minutes.

More on this topic
CCL tunnel work to finish early; shorter weekend rail service from April 11 to May 17 for tests
Two shuttle bus services to be rolled out to accommodate late opening of Circle Line
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.