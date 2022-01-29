Zooming in on climate change through photos and videos

Making climate change relatable to audiences can be a challenge in Singapore, where the impact of the complex, scientific phenomenon is less obvious, image-wise.

"In Singapore, we don't see polar bears drifting on ice and we don't see typhoons," said Straits Times photojournalist Mark Cheong at an AskST@NLB discussion titled "Zooming in on climate change".

"Instead of just using images, we also have to work closely with reporters to come up with longer features and image packages, to make the narrative of climate change impact come alive," he added.

For instance, he would work with illustration teams to create simple explanatory graphics accessible to children and design the visual layout of the story to communicate its written elements.

Mr Cheong cited a report which he collaborated on with ST environment correspondent Audrey Tan about the coastal neckline of Singapore, where the text of the report was encircled by a frame of coastal images to simulate a "neckline".

Mr Cheong, 34, was speaking to The Straits Times' climate change editor David Fogarty, alongside fellow ST photojournalist Lim Yaohui, 39, at the discussion.

The virtual talk was shared on ST's Facebook page at 7pm yesterday.

The session was on how the photojournalists have told the story of climate change through photographs and videos of its impact.

During the session, the photojournalists shared a portfolio of their work capturing climate change, from images of dried-up reservoirs from droughts abroad, to parts of forests in Singapore being razed to make way for new Build-To-Order flats.

Mr Lim, who caught a glimpse of excavators at work behind a construction barrier on recently deforested land, said: "I was on a double-decker bus when I saw the clearing of land and trees from a familiar hill next to Bedok Reservoir.

"I'd always wondered how long this mountain of earth would remain."