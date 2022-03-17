YMCA on track to hit 75% success target outcome for its youth vocational programme

SINGAPORE - YMCA has renewed its pledge to deliver a 75 per cent success rate for its programme to help school dropouts return to education or gain employment, or return donors their money.

The association, which celebrates its 120th anniversary in Singapore this year, has taken in a new batch of 13 at-risk youth for its Project Bridge Vocational and Soft Skills Programme (VaSSP).

The six-month programme equips out-of-school youth with skills that they can put to use in a job immediately. The current batch will complete the programme in August.

YMCA had announced the 75 per cent target last year, as an enhancement to the VaSSP under a social impact guarantee (SIG) model. The guarantee kicked off last May.

Its average success rate so far has been 62 per cent, but the association is on track to reach its target, said Ms Sharon Chan, division head of programmes at YMCA, said on Wednesday (March 16).

To meet the goal, VaSSP will have an extended social intervention period of nine months for some youth, internships and incentives for youth to complete milestones, as well as more tailored training programmes.

She spoke to The Straits Times at a luncheon held at YMCA on Wednesday to mark the association's 120th year and recognise the latest batch of youth enrolled in the programme.

Many of the youth in the programme - which is in its 11th year - have not completed their mainstream secondary school education and hold only a Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) qualification.

The current batch has completed a month-long soft skill training programme, which teaches skills such as writing resumes and tackling interviews.

They will go on to attend vocational courses in hairdressing, Web design and culinary skills, among others, with support from social workers they are paired with.

VaSSP has engaged more than 700 youth since its launch in 2011.

Starting out with a focus on service-oriented jobs such as in food and beverage, hair styling and make-up, it now offers more technical courses such as e-sports events management, user interface and experience (UI/ UX) design and digital marketing.